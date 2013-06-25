TORONTO, June 25 Canada does not think there
would be a net increase in carbon emissions if TransCanada Corp
builds its proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta's
oil sands to Texas, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said
on Monday.
Earlier in the day, U.S. President Barack Obama had
indicated he would block the pipeline if it significantly
increased the problem of carbon pollution and said the net
effects of its impact on the climate would be a critical factor.
"On a net basis, we don't see any increase in emissions as a
result of the construction of the pipeline," Oliver told
reporters in Toronto. He said at least 20 percent of the oil
transported by Keystone would be lighter grades of crude that
would not come from the tar sands and would therefore not be
carbon intensive to produce.