By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 20 Rising seas, thawing
permafrost and longer wildfires caused by warmer global
temperatures threaten U.S. military bases and will change the
way the U.S. armed services defend the country, President Barack
Obama is set to say on Wednesday.
In his commencement address at the United States Coast Guard
Academy in New London, Connecticut, the White House said Obama
will underscore the risks to national security posed by climate
change, one of his top priorities for action in his remaining 19
months in office.
"You are part of the first generation of officers to begin
your service in a world where the effects of climate change are
so clearly upon us," Obama is set to tell the 224 graduating
cadets, according to excerpts from his prepared remarks.
"Climate change will shape how every one of our services
plan, operate, train, equip, and protect their infrastructure,
today and for the long-term," Obama will say.
The Pentagon is assessing the vulnerability to climate
change of its 7,000 bases, installations and facilities, many of
which are on the coast, the White House said.
Obama is set to highlight damage to the navy and air bases
at Norfolk, Virginia, from increasing floods, to Alaskan
facilities built on thawing permafrost, and to military training
areas in western states from wildfires.
"Climate change poses a threat to the readiness of our
forces," he is expected to say.
He will also discuss the risks to global security from
climate change and large weather-related disasters that can fuel
political instability and tensions, the White House said.
Obama has been trying to build support for an international
agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Global talks on the
deal are slated for Paris in December.
This summer, his administration will finalize regulations to
cut carbon emissions from power plants, a step that has been
fought by Republicans who control Congress.
He has also said he will make a decision before he leaves
office on the long-stalled Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from
Canada, a ruling he has said hinges in part on whether the
TransCanada Corp project would boost carbon emissions.
(Editing by Paul Tait)