NEW LONDON, Conn. May 20 Rising seas and
thawing permafrost caused by warmer global temperatures threaten
U.S. military bases and will change the way the U.S. armed
services defend the country, President Barack Obama said on
Wednesday.
In a commencement address at the United States Coast Guard
Academy, Obama underscored the risks to national security posed
by climate change, one of his top priorities for action in his
remaining 19 months in office.
"The threat of a changing climate cuts to the very core of
your service," Obama told the 224 graduating cadets, who studied
the impacts of global warming as part of their curriculum.
"It will affect everything that you do in your careers,"
Obama added, noting that sea levels were expected to rise by 1
to 4 feet (30-120 cm) in the coming century.
The Pentagon is assessing the vulnerability to climate
change of its 7,000 bases, installations and facilities, many of
which are on the coast, the White House said.
Obama highlighted damage to the navy and air bases at
Norfolk, Virginia, from increasing floods.
Coast guard operations in Alaska have already begun dealing
with changes, Admiral Paul Zukunft, commandant of the Coast
Guard, told cadets.
Obama pointed to severe drought in Nigeria as creating
instability that was exploited by militant group Boko Haram, and
said crop failures and high food prices in Syria fueled unrest
that led to civil war.
"Around the world, climate change increases the risk of
instability and conflict," he said. "Make no mistake, it will
impact how our military defends our country. So we need to act,
and we need to act now."
"Denying it or refusing to deal with it endangers our
national security," he added. "It undermines the readiness of
our forces."
Obama has been trying to build support for an international
agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Global talks on the
deal are slated for Paris in December.
This summer, his administration will finalize regulations to
cut carbon emissions from power plants, a step that has been
opposed by Republicans who control Congress.
Likely Republican presidential contender Jeb Bush said of
Obama's comments: "If the president thinks this is the gravest
threat to our national security, it seems like he would say,
'Let's expand LNG (liquefied natural gas) as fast as we can to
get it into the hands of higher carbon-intense economies like
China and other places.'"
