WASHINGTON Jan 21 A group of business leaders,
energy experts and former government leaders believes that the
Obama administration could tackle climate change by taking
measures that do not require congressional approval, according
to a report released on Tuesday.
The 207-page report contained about 200 recommendations on
how President Barack Obama can use executive authority to
advance the climate change action plan he announced in June. It
was released by former Colorado Governor Bill Ritter, who
briefed U.S. cabinet officials and senior policy staff focused
on energy and climate policy last week.
The recommendations focus on five areas: doubling energy
efficiency; financing renewable energy; producing natural gas
more responsibly; developing alternative fuels and vehicles; and
helping utilities adapt to the country's changed energy
landscape.
They highlight measures that every federal agency can take,
said Heather Zichal, a former energy and climate policy adviser
to Obama who helped coordinate the report.
"The president is going to put pressure on his agencies to
identify areas of opportunity" to help the country meet its goal
of slashing carbon emissions 17 percent below 2005 levels by
2020, said Zichal, who left the White House in late 2013.
The report was inspired by a meeting last March between
Obama and 14 corporate and private sector leaders to discuss
ideas to reshape energy policy. It was produced by the Center
for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) at Colorado State University,
with contributions from more than 100 business leaders,
academics, energy experts and government leaders.
One of the recommendations called on federal agencies to
work with electric utilities and regulators across the country
to update regulations that have created barriers for new clean
energy technologies.
"As one utility executive put it, today's new energy
technologies are 10 years ahead of utilities in the United
States, and utilities are 10 years ahead of regulations," Ritter
said.
Another idea was for the Internal Revenue Service to reform
the tax code to level the playing field for private investors
who want to bankroll clean energy technologies.
Zichal said proposals like a bipartisan bill introduced last
year called the Master Limited Partnership Parity Act and Real
Estate Investment Trusts could offer the same tax breaks that
support fossil fuel projects to the renewable energy industry.
The report also calls for a federal process to develop
methods to account for the full costs of various energy choices,
including healthcare costs associated with air pollution.
By calculating those costs, the administration would have
more information and choices to develop a "best of the above"
energy strategy. That's in contrast to the "all of the above"
strategy often cited by the administration.
That strategy uses cost assumptions and acknowledges the
need for the continued use of fossil fuel energy sources while
calling for a ratcheting down in carbon emissions.
"All of the above" has come under criticism, most recently
by several leading U.S. environmental groups that sent a letter
last week to new White House energy adviser John Podesta.
In a reply to the groups, Podesta outlined some of the
administration's accomplishments on the environment, including
new vehicle greenhouse gas emission standards, in light of tough
political opposition from Republicans in Congress.
He noted their attempts to defund the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency or to weaken its authority to regulate
greenhouse gases, and said he had expected to see more support
for the administration's work from the groups.
"Given this context, I was surprised that you chose to send
your Jan. 16 letter to President Obama," Podesta wrote in his
reply.
