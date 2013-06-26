By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 25 When President Barack Obama
weighed in on the Keystone XL pipeline controversy on Tuesday,
his comments became a kind of Rorschach inkblot test for rival
lobbies, reflecting their wishes for the fate of the
long-delayed project.
The pipeline, designed to carry 830,000 barrels of crude oil
per day from the Canadian oil sands and the Bakken shale in
North Dakota and Montana south to Texas refineries, was first
proposed in 2008, but approval has been delayed several times
due to a groundswell of criticism.
For months, the White House has been loathe to comment on
the pipeline, which is still wending its way through a State
Department study process.
Environmental critics argue that extracting crude from the
oil sands in Northern Alberta produces an excessive amount of
carbon pollution. Obama's political critics - business groups
and Republicans - have urged him to approve Keystone because of
the oil and construction jobs the pipeline will bring.
On Tuesday, Obama laid down his standard for approving the
project, a surprise inclusion in a wide-ranging speech at
Georgetown University about his plan for limiting carbon
emissions responsible for climate change.
"Our national interest will be served only if this project
does not significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon
pollution," he said.
"The net effects of the pipeline's impact on our climate
will be absolutely critical to determining whether this project
is allowed to go forward. It's relevant."
Both pipeline proponents and pipeline haters cheered his
remarks - an unusual reaction.
Environmental groups, who are convinced the pipeline spells
doom for the planet, were encouraged.
Tom Steyer, a billionaire former hedge fund investor and
Democratic fundraiser who has backed a campaign to reject the
pipeline, said Obama was "ringing the Keystone death knell."
Jim Murphy, senior counsel for National Wildlife Federation,
called it "a huge step towards rejection of this pipeline."
However, backers of the project said the State Department
had already determined the answer to Obama's question.
In its latest draft environmental impact statement released
in March, the department said the pipeline would result in "no
substantial change in global greenhouse gas emissions."
Joe Oliver, Canada's minister of natural resources said
Obama's new comments "should lead to speedy approval" of the
pipeline because of the State Department's conclusion.
Shawn Howard, a spokesman for TransCanada, the company that
is building the pipeline, reiterated the argument that if it was
not built, the oil would move to market by truck, rail and
tanker, which would significantly add to global greenhouse gas
emissions.
Despite Oliver's reference to the State Department report,
it remains a draft subject to revision. The Environmental
Protection Agency has said the State Department needs to take a
second look at its analysis.
Obama's final decision is expected later this year or early
in 2014.
Jason Bordoff, director of Columbia University's Center on
Global Energy Policy, who until January was a top White House
official on energy and climate change issues, said it was
difficult to predict what the president would decide.
"I can understand why people might be unclear as to what to
make of it - I'm not sure what to make of it," he said of
Obama's remarks.
"So I can understand why people might view it through the
lens of their own take on the pipeline."