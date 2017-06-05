By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 5 Former New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg submitted a statement to the United Nations on
Monday that over 1,000 U.S. governors, mayors, businesses,
universities and others will continue to meet the goals of the
Paris climate agreement abandoned by President Donald Trump last
week.
Bloomberg, who is the U.N. Secretary-General's special envoy
for Cities and Climate Change, submitted the "We Are Still In"
declaration to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive
Secretary Patricia Espinosa.
He also launched a process to work with subnational
governments and non-state actors to formally quantify the
combined - and overlapping - emissions reduction pledges, which
will be known as "America's Pledge," and submit the report to
the United Nations.
“Today, on behalf of an unprecedented collection of U.S.
cities, states, businesses and other organizations, I am
communicating to the United Nations and the global community
that American society remains committed to achieving the
emission reductions we pledged to make in Paris in 2015,"
Bloomberg said in a statement.
Trump on Thursday pulled the United States from the landmark
2015 agreement designed to fight climate change, fulfilling a
major campaign pledge despite entreaties from U.S. allies and
corporate leaders.
Signatories to the new initiative include 13 governors, over
200 mayors, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and small businesses.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)