By Bruce Wallace
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 A significant majority of
Americans say combating climate change is a moral issue that
obligates them - and world leaders - to reduce carbon emissions,
a Reuters/IPSOS poll has found.
The poll of 2,827 Americans was conducted in February to
measure the impact of moral language, including interventions by
Pope Francis, on the climate change debate. In recent months,
the pope has warned about the moral consequences of failing to
act on rising global temperatures, which are expected to
disproportionately affect the lives of the world's poor.
The result of the poll suggests that appeals based on ethics
could be key to shifting the debate over climate change in the
United States, where those demanding action to reduce carbon
emissions and those who resist it are often at loggerheads.
Two-thirds of respondents (66 percent) said that world
leaders are morally obligated to take action to reduce CO2
emissions. And 72 percent said they were "personally morally
obligated" to do what they can in their daily lives to reduce
emissions.
"When climate change is viewed through a moral lens it has
broader appeal," said Eric Sapp, executive director of the
American Values Network, a grassroots organization that
mobilizes faith-based communities on politics and policy issues.
"The climate debate can be very intellectual at times, all
about economic systems and science we don't understand. This
makes it about us, our neighbours and about doing the right
thing."
Some observers believe the pope's message can resonate
beyond his own church.
"The moral imperative is the way to reach out to
conservatives," said Rev. Mitch Hescox, president of the
Evangelic Environmental Network, a large evangelical
organization that advocates for action on climate change.
Talking in terms of values is "the only way forward if we
are to bring our fellow Republicans along," he added.
Some Republican politicians have begun to search for a new
message on climate change, in an attempt to distance the party
from those who oppose most efforts to limit greenhouse gases and
have questioned the science explaining human-caused climate
change.
POPE TAKES LEAD
Whether shifting moral beliefs can translate widely into a
willingness to modify carbon-intensive lifestyles and assume the
costs of weaning the U.S. economy off fossil fuels remains to be
seen. U.S. sales of trucks and SUVs have been rising in recent
months, for example, spurred by lower gasoline prices.
But moral questions are increasingly invoked in the climate
debate - and not just among anti-carbon activists.
In a Feb. 12 speech to oil industry leaders in London, Royal
Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden noted that "the issue
is how to balance one moral obligation, energy access for all,
against the other: fighting climate change."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also wrapped
some of its anti-pollution initiatives in the language of
"climate justice," likening the battle against climate change to
the mid-20th century fight for civil rights.
Pope Francis also vowed to make fighting climate change a
centerpiece of his papacy, using his authority as head of the
world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics to push political leaders
toward a deal at a United Nations-sponsored conference in Paris
this December that is aimed at cutting carbon emissions.
The pope has confronted critics of climate change science
that finds human activities responsible for increases in global
temperatures, saying in January that it is mostly "man who has
slapped nature in the face."
Sixty-four percent of those polled agreed with the pope that
human activities are largely responsible for the rising CO2
levels that scientists say drive climate change.
The pope also criticized the negotiators at a global climate
conference in Peru last December for "a lack of courage" and has
promised to issue an encyclical - a letter setting out papal
doctrine - on climate issues that he hopes will add momentum to
getting a deal in Paris.
In turn, he has been attacked by those who deny the
scientific findings on global warming for aligning himself with
environmentalists.
But only one in 10 saw him as a voice of authority on the
issue, on a par with Democrats and Republicans in Congress and
less than the percentage citing President Barack Obama (18
percent). The poll respondents also said that United Nations
scientists and a popular U.S. television host, Bill Nye "The
Science Guy", carry more authority on climate change than U.S.
politicians.
The Reuters poll was conducted from Feb. 13 to 25 and the
results were weighted to current U.S. population data by gender,
age, education and ethnicity. It has a credibility interval -
which measures the survey's precision - of plus or minus 2.1
percentage points.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings)