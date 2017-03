WASHINGTON Jan 16 U.S. reports showing 2014 was the warmest year on record are a reminder that climate change is happening now and that action to fight global warming must not be delayed, the White House said on Friday.

"We can't wait to take action," a White House official said in a statement after NASA and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration released reports that last year was the warmest since record keeping began in 1880. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Roberta Rampton, Caren Bohan)