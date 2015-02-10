WASHINGTON Feb 10 The Obama administration on
Tuesday set a goal of raising $2 billion in philanthropic
investments to fight climate change, including technologies to
slash carbon emissions.
The Clean Energy Investment Initiative is seeking
investments to try to bridge the "valley of death" - the gap in
funding between research and development and commercialization
that holds back many clean-energy startup companies - said Brian
Deese, deputy director at the White House's Office of Management
and Budget.
The plan requires no additional U.S. taxpayer money but uses
"the convening power and technical know-how of the Department of
Energy," said Deese, who announced the plan at an Advanced
Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) annual conference,
outside Washington. ARPA-E is an Energy Department office
funding projects that have potential to revolutionize energy
markets but are too risky for the private sector to invest in
initially.
President Barack Obama has made fighting climate change one
of his top priorities. His administration will finalize
first-ever U.S. rules to slow carbon emissions from power plants
this summer.
Several groups have already made commitments to the
initiative, according to a White House fact sheet. For example,
the University of California's Board of Regents will allocate at
least $1 billion of its endowment and pension over five years
for investments in solutions to climate change.
As part of the plan, the White House will host a Clean
Energy Investment Summit in coming months, as a forum for
foundations and institutional investors to scale up investment
in renewable energy innovation.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)