WASHINGTON Aug 2 The White House said it will launch the first ever rule on Monday to cut carbon emissions from power plants, a plan that opponents in the coal industry and their political allies will fight in the courts.

In a fact sheet issued on Sunday, the White House said President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan will cut emissions by 32 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. The plan cuts emissions about 9 percent deeper than a last year's draft, the White House said. But it gives states two years more to cut the emissions. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)