WASHINGTON Nov 17 After announcing a major deal
with China to curb emissions and a $3 billion pledge into a fund
to help poor countries fight climate change last week, the Obama
administration will turn its focus to American towns and cities
to help them adapt to the impacts of global warming.
On Monday, a task force of eight governors, 16 mayors and
two tribal leaders will meet with Vice President Joe Biden and
senior White House officials to present recommendations on how
they can help local communities deal with extreme weather.
White House officials will also unveil a set of measures,
including a Web-based climate resilience toolkit, to help local
leaders adopt measures to prepare municipalities for rising sea
levels, droughts, diseases and other climate impacts.
The recommendations come as Congress engages in sharp
partisan debate over whether to approve the Keystone XL oil
sands pipeline, and as new Republican leadership eyes reining in
the executive actions in President Barack Obama's Climate Action
Plan.
The task force, appointed last November by Obama, said
recommendations focus on how Washington can modernize programs
and policies to incorporate climate change, remove barriers to
community resilience and provide tools to help local communities
better design their own adaptation measures.
One example cited by the task force calls for
climate-sensitive health-tracking tools to limit climate
change-caused diseases.
Another calls on Washington to integrate climate resilience
planning criteria in all federal programs, such as those that
provide transportation funding, "to ensure these projects will
last as long as intended."
The recommendations don't require federal funds for
recommended programs, but would "reorient" existing resources.
Seeking new funding for climate programs would be
problematic in Congress since the new leadership has said it
would use federal purse strings to weaken the president's
climate plan.
"At the local level, we just shake our heads at Washington.
The Congressional dialogue seems to be a fight over ideology
rather than the realities on the ground which we deal with every
day," said task force member Ralph Becker, mayor of Salt Lake
City, Utah.
Another task force participant, Republican Mayor Jim
Brainard of Carmel, Indiana, added since local leaders interact
more frequently with their communities, they are better in touch
with climate change concerns than Washington lawmakers.
"Neither party should want to be the party for dirty water
or dirty air," Brainard said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)