(Adds Podesta comment)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Nov 17 After announcing two major
global initiatives on climate change last week, the Obama
administration pivoted on Monday to American towns and cities to
help them adapt to the impacts of global warming.
The move came after a task force of U.S. governors, mayors
and tribal leaders sent Vice President Joe Biden and senior
White House officials recommendations on how they can help local
communities deal with extreme weather.
White House officials also unveiled measures, including a
Web-based climate resilience toolkit, to help local leaders
adopt measures to prepare municipalities for rising sea levels,
droughts, diseases and other climate impacts.
The recommendations come as the new Republican leadership
eyes reining in executive actions in the administration's
Climate Action Plan, which includes the efforts to support
cities and towns.
The task force, appointed last November by Obama, said
recommendations focus on how Washington can modernize programs
and policies to incorporate climate change and provide tools to
help local communities better design their own adaptation
measures.
One measure calls for tools to track health problems linked
to climate change, such as asthma.
Another asks Washington to integrate climate resilience
planning criteria in all federal programs, such as those that
provide transportation funding, "to ensure these projects will
last as long as intended."
The recommendations would "reorient" existing funds at a
time when seeking new funding in Congress would be problematic
since the new Republican leadership has said it will use federal
budgets to weaken the president's climate plan.
"At the local level, we just shake our heads at Washington.
The congressional dialogue seems to be a fight over ideology
rather than the realities on the ground which we deal with every
day," said task force member Ralph Becker, Democratic mayor of
Salt Lake City, Utah.
Another task force participant, Republican Mayor Jim
Brainard of Carmel, Indiana, added since local leaders interact
more frequently with their communities, they are more in touch
with climate change concerns than Washington lawmakers.
"Neither party should want to be the party for dirty water
or dirty air," Brainard said.
John Podesta, an advisor to Obama who participated in
Monday's meeting with local officials, Biden and others, said
the adaptation measures were "the latest in a series of steps"
the administration has taken to address climate change using its
executive authority.
