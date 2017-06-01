BERLIN, June 1 A decision by U.S. President
Donald Trump to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement would
not send a good signal for a separate deal agreed last year that
seeks to curb aviation emissions, global airlines body IATA said
on Thursday.
Aviation is not part of the Paris accord to fight climate
change but the industry last year agreed its own deal to combat
aviation pollution, also known as the Carbon Offset and
Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).
"Any decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement by the
U.S. is not sending a good signal, even if the U.S. could remain
in CORSIA and withdraw from the Paris agreement. But it's not
decided and the two are completely separate," IATA director
general Alexandre de Juniac said on Thursday.
