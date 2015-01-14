WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. Chamber of Commerce
President Tom Donohue said on Wednesday the business lobby does
not believe the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions through
the Clean Air Act is appropriate or workable.
"While we strongly support technological solutions to
address greenhouse gas emissions, we do not believe that the
regulation of these emissions thru the Clean Air Act is
appropriate or ... workable," Donohue said in a speech.
On Wednesday, the Obama administration unveiled new rules
that aim to slash methane emissions from oil and gas production
in a move aimed at solidifying the president's credentials on
climate change.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)