OTTAWA, June 2 The Canadian government, reacting
to the U.S. move to cut carbon emissions from power plants, said
on Monday it had already taken similar measures and called on
the Obama administration to work together to cut emissions in
the oil and gas sector.
"Building on our record, our government would like to work
in concert with the United States on reducing greenhouse gas
emissions for the oil and gas sector. The integration of our
economies suggests our countries should be taking action
together, not alone," Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq said
in a statement.
Many political players have suggested action on oil and gas
would make it easier for President Barack Obama to approve
TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline to
carry crude from Canada's oil sands to the United States.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)