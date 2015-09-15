(Adds link to declaration and includes that VP Biden will
deliver closing remarks of summit)
By Valerie Volcovici
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Leaders of 11 Chinese cities
and provinces on Tuesday will announce plans to cut carbon
emissions earlier than China's national target of 2030, a move
meant to build momentum for a global accord in December,
according to the White House.
Those announcements, as well emission-reduction commitments
from more than a dozen U.S. states and cities, will form part of
a joint declaration that municipal and regional leaders from the
world's two biggest greenhouse gas-emitting countries will sign
at a U.S.-China meeting in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(1.usa.gov/1FKb3Qr)
The summit builds on a key climate change deal reached in
November between U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese
President Xi Jinping. The United States agreed to lower
greenhouse emissions as much as 28 percent below 2005 levels by
2025, and China pledged that its emissions would peak by 2030,
according to the White House.
Tuesday's announcement is "a very important component of our
broader efforts to deepen climate cooperation and to show that
... the two largest emitters in the world are taking seriously
our obligation to meet the ambitious goals that we set out last
year," said Brian Deese, a senior adviser to Obama.
Xi is visiting the United States next week. Both countries
are sparring over cybersecurity, an issue Obama is expected to
raise.
But climate change is one area where the two countries
largely see eye to eye.
Deese said the actions that local leaders will announce were
meant to demonstrate how both countries can implement the
national targets they pledged jointly last year.
Two of China's biggest cities, Beijing and Guangzhou, have
committed to a peak for their carbon dioxide emissions by 2020,
10 years earlier than the national target. Others, including
Shenzhen, have pledged to peak by 2022.
Cities and provinces that have made such commitments have
formed an Alliance of Peaking Pioneer Cities, which represents
one-quarter of China's urban carbon emissions, or the equivalent
of all Japan's or Brazil's, according to the White House.
Some of the biggest critics of President Obama's climate
change strategy in the U.S. Congress had criticized his
agreement with Xi last year. Republican Senate Leader Mitch
McConnell said the pact "requires the Chinese to do nothing at
all for 16 years" while U.S. states were forced to cut their
emissions.
Cities including Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta as well as
states such as California and Connecticut also affirmed a
variety of climate change goals, including emission-reduction
targets, mandates to expand renewable energy, and slashing the
use of transportation fuels.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will address the closing
session of the summit on Wednesday, according to his office.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Jeff
Mason; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Lisa Von Ahn)