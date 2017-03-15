NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republican members of Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to combat global warming, a move that may put them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.

The legislation was introduced by three Republican members of Congress, Elise Stefanik of New York, Carlos Curbelo of Florida and Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania. It pledges to "study and address the causes and effects of measured changes to our global and regional climates" and seek ways to "balance human activities" that contribute. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)