WASHINGTON Nov 17 The White House issued a veto
threat on Tuesday for a resolution from the Republican-led U.S.
Senate that would nullify new regulations to cut carbon
emissions from power plants, the central piece of President
Barack Obama's climate plan.
The Senate sponsors of the motion have said the
Environmental Protection Agency regulation, which is also being
challenged in U.S. federal court by 26 states and more than a
dozen industry groups, would hurt jobs in coal-dependent
regions.
The White House said the Senate resolution "threatens the
health and economic welfare of future generations by blocking
important standards to reduce carbon pollution from the power
sector" and said Obama would veto the bill.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)