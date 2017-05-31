May 31 President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign
pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a
source briefed on the decision told Reuters on Wednesday.
U.S. carbon emissions fell last year to a 24-year-low and are expected to
continue declining over the next decade as power companies keep shutting old
coal plants to generate more electricity from natural gas and renewables.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected total carbon dioxide
(CO2) emissions from energy consumption fell to 5,171 million metric tons in
2016, their lowest since 1992.
Total carbon emissions from energy consumption peaked around 6,000 million
metric tons in 2007. Here is the federal data on U.S. emissions:
Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Energy Consumption By Sector
In million metric tons
Year Transport Electric Other* Total
1973 1,315 1,286 2,134 4,735
1974 1,281 1,251 2,043 4,575
1975 1,292 1,244 1,904 4,439
1976 1,354 1,351 2,002 4,707
1977 1,406 1,442 1,998 4,847
1978 1,464 1,448 1,986 4,897
1979 1,454 1,505 2,006 4,966
1980 1,400 1,544 1,828 4,771
1981 1,385 1,551 1,709 4,646
1982 1,354 1,481 1,570 4,405
1983 1,359 1,521 1,497 4,377
1984 1,390 1,588 1,636 4,614
1985 1,421 1,619 1,560 4,600
1986 1,472 1,613 1,522 4,608
1987 1,519 1,680 1,567 4,766
1988 1,579 1,758 1,648 4,984
1989 1,591 1,826 1,653 5,070
1990 1,588 1,831 1,620 5,039
1991 1,568 1,830 1,595 4,993
1992 1,592 1,843 1,652 5,087
1993 1,607 1,919 1,658 5,185
1994 1,647 1,944 1,670 5,261
1995 1,681 1,960 1,681 5,323
1996 1,725 2,033 1,751 5,510
1997 1,744 2,101 1,738 5,584
1998 1,782 2,192 1,662 5,635
1999 1,828 2,204 1,655 5,688
2000 1,873 2,310 1,685 5,868
2001 1,852 2,273 1,637 5,761
2002 1,892 2,288 1,624 5,804
2003 1,892 2,319 1,642 5,853
2004 1,959 2,350 1,661 5,970
2005 1,986 2,416 1,592 5,993
2006 2,014 2,358 1,538 5,910
2007 2,021 2,425 1,555 6,000
2008 1,898 2,373 1,538 5,809
2009 1,832 2,158 1,396 5,386
2010 1,849 2,270 1,463 5,582
2011 1,818 2,170 1,457 5,445
2012 1,780 2,034 1,417 5,232
2013 1,807 2,050 1,504 5,360
2014 1,825 2,050 1,531 5,406
2015 1,849 1,913 1,498 5,259
2016 1,883 1,821 1,467 5,171
2017** 1,865 1,787 1,531 5,183
2018 1,877 1,785 1,560 5,222
2019 1,879 1,820 1,573 5,272
2020 1,872 1,820 1,580 5,272
2021 1,866 1,776 1,588 5,230
2022 1,854 1,715 1,601 5,170
2023 1,838 1,692 1,611 5,141
2024 1,818 1,677 1,615 5,110
2025 1,794 1,659 1,616 5,069
2026 1,771 1,633 1,617 5,021
2027 1,752 1,606 1,607 4,965
2028 1,737 1,582 1,604 4,923
2029 1,724 1,560 1,602 4,886
2030 1,711 1,537 1,603 4,851
*Other includes commercial, residential and industrial CO2
emissions
** Forecasts
