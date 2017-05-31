May 31 President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters on Wednesday. U.S. carbon emissions fell last year to a 24-year-low and are expected to continue declining over the next decade as power companies keep shutting old coal plants to generate more electricity from natural gas and renewables. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from energy consumption fell to 5,171 million metric tons in 2016, their lowest since 1992. Total carbon emissions from energy consumption peaked around 6,000 million metric tons in 2007. Here is the federal data on U.S. emissions: Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Energy Consumption By Sector In million metric tons Year Transport Electric Other* Total 1973 1,315 1,286 2,134 4,735 1974 1,281 1,251 2,043 4,575 1975 1,292 1,244 1,904 4,439 1976 1,354 1,351 2,002 4,707 1977 1,406 1,442 1,998 4,847 1978 1,464 1,448 1,986 4,897 1979 1,454 1,505 2,006 4,966 1980 1,400 1,544 1,828 4,771 1981 1,385 1,551 1,709 4,646 1982 1,354 1,481 1,570 4,405 1983 1,359 1,521 1,497 4,377 1984 1,390 1,588 1,636 4,614 1985 1,421 1,619 1,560 4,600 1986 1,472 1,613 1,522 4,608 1987 1,519 1,680 1,567 4,766 1988 1,579 1,758 1,648 4,984 1989 1,591 1,826 1,653 5,070 1990 1,588 1,831 1,620 5,039 1991 1,568 1,830 1,595 4,993 1992 1,592 1,843 1,652 5,087 1993 1,607 1,919 1,658 5,185 1994 1,647 1,944 1,670 5,261 1995 1,681 1,960 1,681 5,323 1996 1,725 2,033 1,751 5,510 1997 1,744 2,101 1,738 5,584 1998 1,782 2,192 1,662 5,635 1999 1,828 2,204 1,655 5,688 2000 1,873 2,310 1,685 5,868 2001 1,852 2,273 1,637 5,761 2002 1,892 2,288 1,624 5,804 2003 1,892 2,319 1,642 5,853 2004 1,959 2,350 1,661 5,970 2005 1,986 2,416 1,592 5,993 2006 2,014 2,358 1,538 5,910 2007 2,021 2,425 1,555 6,000 2008 1,898 2,373 1,538 5,809 2009 1,832 2,158 1,396 5,386 2010 1,849 2,270 1,463 5,582 2011 1,818 2,170 1,457 5,445 2012 1,780 2,034 1,417 5,232 2013 1,807 2,050 1,504 5,360 2014 1,825 2,050 1,531 5,406 2015 1,849 1,913 1,498 5,259 2016 1,883 1,821 1,467 5,171 2017** 1,865 1,787 1,531 5,183 2018 1,877 1,785 1,560 5,222 2019 1,879 1,820 1,573 5,272 2020 1,872 1,820 1,580 5,272 2021 1,866 1,776 1,588 5,230 2022 1,854 1,715 1,601 5,170 2023 1,838 1,692 1,611 5,141 2024 1,818 1,677 1,615 5,110 2025 1,794 1,659 1,616 5,069 2026 1,771 1,633 1,617 5,021 2027 1,752 1,606 1,607 4,965 2028 1,737 1,582 1,604 4,923 2029 1,724 1,560 1,602 4,886 2030 1,711 1,537 1,603 4,851 *Other includes commercial, residential and industrial CO2 emissions ** Forecasts (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)