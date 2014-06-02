(Adds comment from Obama, Senate minority leader, electricity

By Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. power sector must
cut carbon dioxide emissions 30 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels
under federal regulations unveiled on Monday that form the
centerpiece of the Obama administration's climate change
strategy.
The Environmental Protection Agency's proposal is one of the
most significant environmental rules proposed by the United
States, and could transform the power sector, which relies on
coal for nearly 38 percent of electricity. It also set off a
political backlash likely to run well into next year.
Gina McCarthy, EPA administrator, said on Monday that
between 2020 and 2030, the amount of carbon dioxide the proposal
would reduce would be more than double the carbon pollution from
the entire U.S. power sector in 2012.
States will have flexible means to achieve ambitious but
attainable targets, regardless of their current energy mixes.
States which rely heavily on coal-fired power plants are thought
to have the toughest tasks ahead.
"The flexibility of our Clean Power Plan affords states the
choices that lead them to a healthier future. Choices that level
the playing field, and keep options on the table, not off,"
McCarthy said in remarks at EPA headquarters on Monday.
The plan had come under pre-emptive attack from business
groups and many Republican lawmakers as well as Democrats from
coal-heavy states like West Virginia before it was unveiled.
But the 645-page plan looked less restrictive than some had
feared, with targets easier to reach because emissions had
already fallen by about 10 percent by 2013 from the 2005
baseline level, partly due to retirement of coal plants in favor
of cleaner-burning natural gas.
The plan gives states multiple options to achieve their
emission targets, such as improving power plant heat rates;
using more natural gas plants to replace coal plants; ramping
up zero-carbon energy, such as solar or nuclear; and increasing
energy efficiency.
States can also use measures such as carbon cap-and-trade
systems as a way to meet their goals.
Share prices for major U.S. coal producers like Arch Coal
, Peabody Energy and Alpha Natural Resources
closed at or near multi-year lows on Monday.
A LEGACY ISSUE
Monday's rules cap months of outreach by the EPA and White
House officials to an array of interests groups.
The country's roughly 1,000 power plants, which account for
nearly 40 percent of U.S. carbon emissions, face limits on
carbon pollution for the first time.
Climate change is a legacy issue for President Barack Obama,
who has struggled to make headway on foreign and domestic policy
goals since his re-election.
But major hurdles remain. The EPA's rules are expected to
stir legal challenges on whether the agency has overstepped its
authority. A 120-day public comment period follows the rules'
release.
The National Association of Manufacturers, a long-time EPA
foe, argued on Monday that the power plant plan was "a direct
threat" to its members' competitiveness.
The electric utility industry, encompassing plants that use
resources from coal and natural gas to wind was more
circumspect about the plan.
"While the 2030 reduction target is ambitious, it appears
that utilities may be allowed to take advantage of some of their
early actions," the Edison Electric Institute said.
Lawmakers representing big coal states lashed out.
Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Republican leader in the U.S.
Senate, termed the rules a "dagger to the heart of the middle
class" that would damage the economy.
Republicans are trying to wrest control of the Senate from
Democrats in November's elections. Four of the states with
Senate seats in play are among the top 10 coal producers
nationally: West Virginia, Kentucky, Montana and Colorado.
Obama, on a conference call with public health groups, said
Americans' electricity bills would shrink, not rise, as the
rules spur investment in new technologies.
The EPA's McCarthy also forecast that the regulations could
yield over $90 billion dollars in climate and health benefits.
Soot and smog reductions that would be achieved through the
plan would translate into a $7 health benefit for every dollar
invested in the plan, she said.
The EPA estimates that reducing exposure to particle
pollution and ozone could prevent up to 150,000 asthma attacks
in children and as many as 3,300 heart attacks by 2030, among
other impacts.
The rules, when finalized, could give Washington more clout
in international talks next year to develop a framework for
fighting climate change. The United States is eager for emerging
industrial economies such as China and India to do more to
reduce their emissions.
