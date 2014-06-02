WASHINGTON, June 2 The United States on Monday formally announced a plan to slash carbon emissions from the power sector by 30 percent nationwide below 2005 levels by 2030, a key element of President Barack Obama's plan to tackle global warming.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the plan would cut particle pollution, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide by more than 25 percent, and reduce the instances of asthma attacks.

The proposal will include a flexible timeline for each U.S. state to submit plans to the federal agency. Plans are due in June 2016, with options to submit in two parts if more time is needed. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)