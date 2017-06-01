ROME, June 1 Italy, France and Germany said on
Thursday they regretted U.S. President Donald Trump's decision
to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and dismissed his
suggestion that the global pact could be revised.
"We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015
irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement
cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our
planet, societies and economies," the leaders of the three
countries said in a joint statement.
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron urged all
their allies to speed up efforts to combat climate change and
said they would do more to help developing countries adapt.
