By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 New York's top prosecutor on
Friday increased pressure on Exxon Mobil to turn over
records of internal assessments of the risks global warming
poses to its businesses, claiming to already have evidence of
"potential materially false and misleading statements by Exxon,"
court filings show.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has been investigating
whether the U.S. oil giant misled investors by publicly stating
that it thought the risks of climate change were low while
privately admitting they were far higher.
In a filing on Friday, Schneiderman focused on the method
Exxon used to give its investors estimates of the regulatory
cost of greenhouse gas emissions on new projects. The company
frequently showed investors a number it called a "proxy cost"
for greenhouse gasses as a way to assure them it was accounting
for potential changes to government policy that would make
producing and burning fossil fuels more expensive.
"The exercise described to investors may be a sham,"
Schneiderman wrote in the court filing.
A spokesman for Exxon did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Exxon has been fighting Schneiderman's requests for
information about its climate change policies in both state and
federal court, claiming it should not have to turn over records
because the New York prosecutor's probe is politically motivated
and abusive to the company.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is also
investigating the company. Both probes are modeled after earlier
investigations of tobacco companies, which were shown to admit
in great detail internally that smoking was bad for human health
while publicly maintaining it was not.
Friday's filing revealed that Exxon may have actually
low-balled the cost of carbon-emissions regulations in its
internal calculations compared with what it told investors.
"Exxon's own documents suggest that if Exxon had applied the
proxy cost it promised to shareholders, at least one substantial
oil sands project may have projected a financial loss, rather
than a profit, over the course of the project’s original
timeline," Schneiderman wrote.
On May 23, a New York State appeals court ruled Exxon should
turn over records Schneiderman was requesting, which it had been
arguing it should not be compelled to release.
Friday's filing included a request for even more internal
documents, as well the ability to interview Exxon employees who
might know about Exxon's internal climate change discussions.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Nick Zieminski)