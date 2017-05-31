PARIS May 31 The Paris climate change deal does
not infringe on U.S. sovereignty, France's ambassador to the
United States said on Wednesday after multiple sources said
President Donald Trump would pull his country out of the global
pact.
"The Paris accord is a political agreement. It doesn't
infringe on U.S. sovereignty. National commitments are voluntary
and may be amended," Ambassador Gerard Araud said in a tweet.
He added that major American corporations had expressed
their support for the deal.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by John Irish; Editing
by Leigh Thomas)