(Adds quotes, details)
BERLIN, June 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
pledged her country's continued commitment to the Paris climate
agreement in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's
withdrawal, saying the deal was a "cornerstone" of attempts to
stop global warming.
Merkel, one of the strongest advocates of the global pact to
curb emissions of gases that speed climate change, said there
was no turning back from the path that began with the 1997 Kyoto
climate protocol and led to 2015's Paris deal.
"The decision of the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate
agreement is very regrettable, and I'm expressing myself in a
very reserved way when I say that," she said, adding that the
deal was needed to protect the environment.
"We need this Paris agreement to preserve our Creation," she
said - a rare use of religious imagery by Merkel, a pastor's
daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith.
"Nothing can or will stop us from doing that," she added.
Trump's decision would not stop those who feel committed to
protecting the planet, she said: "On the contrary, in Germany,
in Europe and in the world, we will join forces to take on and
successfully tackle big challenges facing humanity."
She said the agreement, which Trump rejected because he said
it would impose "unfair" costs on U.S. industry, would
ultimately result in more prosperity and greater opportunities
for the world.
"To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important,
I say let's continue down this path so we're successful for our
Mother Earth," she said.
German industry associations also criticised Trump's
decision to withdraw from the climate deal, warning that the
move would harm the global economy and lead to market
distortions.
Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering
industry association warned that U.S. companies could gain
short-term advantages by Trump's decision.
"Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective
and competetion-friendly way only by all states," said DIHK
President Eric Schweitzer.
Schweitzer said other countries should stick to their
commitments, but warned that attempting to compensate for the
U.S. withdrawal by other countries redoubling their commitments
would be self-defeating.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Michael Nienaber; Editing by
Michelle Martin and Andrew Bolton)