NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
climate-change conference canceled just before the inauguration
of U.S. President Donald Trump was resurrected on Thursday as
former Vice President Al Gore said it was vital to "fill a void"
on climate change.
Some 350 climate and health experts gathered at The Carter
Center in Atlanta, Georgia, for a "Climate and Health Meeting"
convened by Gore, academics and advocates after a similar
conference by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was
abruptly called off.
The CDC's own "Climate and Health Meeting" - which was to
take place in early February also in Atlanta - was mysteriously
scrapped days before the Jan. 20 inauguration.
A spokeswoman with the federal agency did not answer
questions as to why the meeting had been canned.
Trump has dismissed man-made climate change as a hoax
created by the Chinese and said during his campaign that he
would pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
However, he has since said he had an "open mind" on the
200-nation accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from
burning fossil fuel.
Speakers at the CDC's Climate and Health Summit were
notified in early January that the meeting was suddenly off,
according to local media.
"For reasons we don't need to go into, (the CDC meeting) was
abruptly cancel led, and the experts who had been looking
forward to this felt it would be valuable to go forward with it
anyway," Gore said in remarks at Thursday's gathering.
CDC spokeswoman Bernadette Burden said by email its
long-planned meeting had been postponed and other options were
being considered.
In an opinion piece published online on Medium.com on
Wednesday, Gore said: "The event will fill a void."
Thursday's one-day meeting was organized by a coalition of
non-governmental partners including Gore's non-profit, the
Climate Reality Project, as well as the Harvard Global Health
Institute.
In a keynote address, Gore listed the impact of warming
temperatures and extreme weather on people's health, citing
examples stretching from India to Brazil to China.
The dangers include a proliferation of heat waves with
record-high temperatures that kill vulnerable people and the
spreading of tropical diseases such as the Zika virus, he said.
Last month, Gore premiered at the Sundance Film Festival his
new documentary, "An Inconvenient Sequel," a decade after
releasing "An Inconvenient Truth," an Academy Award-winning
documentary that turned him into a leading voice in the fight
against climate change.
The Democrat, who served under former President Bill
Clinton, met with Trump, a Republican, in December to talk about
climate policy.
