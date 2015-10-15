WASHINGTON Oct 15 New administrative measures
and private sector pledges to phase down the use of
hydrofluorocarbons, potent greenhouse gases used in
refrigeration and air conditioning, will reduce its consumption
by the equivalent of 1 billion metric tons of CO2 through 2025,
the White House said Thursday.
The Obama administration announced a set of executive
actions and commitments by over a dozen companies to curb the
use of super greenhouse gases known as HFCs, which have a global
warming potential 10,000 times greater than carbon dioxide.
HFCs have been used primarily in air conditioning,
refrigeration, and foam insulation, as a substitute to
chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which deplete the ozone layer, after
their use was phased out through the Montreal Protocol.
The United States, European Union, China, Brazil, India and
other countries are now working to amend the U.N. ozone treaty
to phase out HFCs, which trap up to 23,000 times more heat than
carbon dioxide and can remain in the atmosphere for thousands of
years.
The next round of Montreal Protocol negotiations will take
place Nov. 1-5.
Among the new measures, the Environmental Protection Agency
will propose a new rule that would improve refrigeration
management practices and limit the use of both ozone-depleting
and HFC refrigerants.
The Energy Department also said it plans to eliminate 8
million pounds of hazardous CFCs at a site in Kentucky, which
enriched uranium for the U.S. nuclear stockpile during the Cold
War.
The administration has set a target of reducing U.S. climate
pollution by 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.
Among the private sector commitments was a pledge by Johnson
Controls to expand its offering of high-efficiency,
low-global warming potential (GWP)refrigerant options for its
commercial air conditioning and industrial refrigeration
products.
Dow Chemical announced it will eliminate high-GWP
HFCs in its spray foam adhesive product lines, while
Ingersoll-Rand said it would reduce
refrigerant-related emissions from its products by 50 percent
and operations emissions by 35 percent by 2020.
Tackling HFCs globally through the Montreal Protocol can
avoid a global temperature rise of up to 0.5°C, according to the
White House fact sheet.
United Nations climate change talks in Paris, starting on
Nov. 30, will seek a global deal to curb global warming, which
scientists say needs to be limited to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid the most devastating consequences
in the form of droughts and rising sea levels.
