WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy said on Thursday several
nations took a step toward an amendment to the Montreal Protocol
that will substantially reduce greenhouse gases by cutting back
on production and use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).
Secretary of State John Kerry also praised the action as a
major accomplishment that shows "that the world is ready for a
new chapter in the fight against climate change."
McCarthy, in Dubai for a meeting of the Montreal Protocol
nations, said in a statement the agreement to seek an amendment
to the protocol to cut back on HFCs could avoid a warming of 0.5
degree Celsius (0.9 degree Fahrenheit) by 2100.
"Reaching agreement on this decision by the parties will
pave the way to help all countries transition to alternatives
and away from HFCs," she said.
HFCs, used primarily in air conditioning, refrigeration and
foam insulation, came into use as a replacement for
chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) when they were found to deplete the
ozone layer. HFCs have since been determined to feed global
warming by trapping up to 23,000 times more heat than carbon
dioxide.
McCarthy said the progress made on HFCs in Dubai should give
momentum to UN climate change talks that start in Paris on Nov.
30 with more than 190 countries. The meeting will focus on a
global deal to curb global warming, which scientists say needs
to be limited to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to
avoid the most devastating consequences in the form of droughts
and rising sea levels.
Last month the Obama administration announced a set of
executive actions and commitments by more than a dozen companies
to curb the use HFCs.
