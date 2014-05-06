(Adds detail from report's release, response from Lung
Association)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON May 6 The Obama administration on
Tuesday released an updated report on how climate change
requires urgent action to counter impacts that touch every
corner of the country, from oyster growers in Washington State
to maple syrup producers in Vermont.
"Climate change, once considered an issue for a distant
future, has moved firmly into the present," the report said.
Some environmental and public health groups hailed the
National Climate Assessment as a possible "game changer" for
efforts to address climate change, in part because it makes the
impact less abstract to many Americans.
"It will help put their own experiences in context, and we
think that is important in generating interest and action on the
issue," said Lyndsay Moseley, director of the American Lung
Association's Healthy Air campaign.
The extensive report detailed how consequences of climate
change are hitting on several fronts, including health,
infrastructure, water supply, agriculture and especially in more
frequent severe weather such as floods and droughts.
The impacts are also broken down by region - from storm
surges in the Northeast to wildfires and water shortages in the
southwestern United States.
An earlier draft, released in January 2013, was reviewed by
the National Academies of Sciences and attracted more than 4,000
public comments.
The advisory committee behind the report was established by
the U.S. Department of Commerce to integrate federal research on
environmental change and its implications for society. It made
two earlier assessments, in 2000 and 2009.
Thirteen departments and agencies, from the Agriculture
Department to NASA, are part of the committee, which also
includes academics, businesses, non-profit organizations and
others. More than 240 scientists contributed.
John Podesta, an adviser to President Barack Obama, said on
Monday that the report includes "a huge amount of practical,
usable knowledge that state and local decision-makers can take
advantage of as they plan on or for the impacts of climate
change and work to make their communities more resilient."
The focus on solutions, not just warnings, is key, said
Vicki Arroyo, executive director of the Georgetown Climate
Center of Georgetown University.
"You really can't just provide a report that paints this
dark picture of all these impacts. You have to couple it with a
message of what our government can do about it, what you can do
about it and what our communities can do," she said.
Podesta said the administration hopes that conveying the
warnings contained in the report can help the administration
implement the president's Climate Action Plan, which was
unveiled in June 2013 and focuses on executive actions Obama
can use to rein in polluters.
Among the key findings in the report are that the past
decade was the country's warmest on record, and that some
extreme weather events have increased in recent years.
That severe weather and other impacts of climate change
also increase the risk of disease transmission, decrease air
quality and can increase mental health problems, among other
effects, the report said.
Also featured was an ongoing sea-level rise, which increases
the risk of erosion and storm surge damage and raises the stakes
for the nearly 5 million Americans who live within four feet of
the local high-tide level.
The entire report can be viewed at www.globalchange.gov.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by Ros Krasny and Ken
Wills)