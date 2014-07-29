By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, July 29
WASHINGTON, July 29 Putting off expensive
measures to curb climate change will only cost the United States
more in the long run, the White House said on Tuesday in a
report meant to bolster a series of actions President Barack
Obama has proposed to address global warming.
"Each decade we delay acting results in an added cost of
dealing with the problem of an extra 40 percent," said Jason
Furman, chairman of Obama's Council of Economic Advisers.
"We know way more than enough to justify acting today,"
Furman told reporters.
The report drew its conclusions from 16 economic studies
that modeled the costs of climate change. It was released as the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency holds public hearings on
its plan to cut carbon emissions from power plants - the
centerpiece of Obama's climate action plan.
Business groups have said the EPA's plan would hurt jobs in
the coal sector and harm the U.S. economy.
The White House and environmental groups have pushed back
against that argument.
Last month, a bipartisan report commissioned by former New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Secretary of the
Treasury Henry Paulson and environmentalist Tom Steyer forecast
a multibillion-dollar price tag for climate costs such as
property losses from storms, declining crop yields and soaring
power bills during heat waves.
The Obama administration plans to made additional climate
announcements on Tuesday.
Energy Secretary Ernie Moniz is set to announce actions by
his department to reduce methane emissions from the natural gas
transmission and distribution system, along with partnerships
and "stakeholder commitments," the White House said.
This fall, the administration is set to propose new rules to
cut methane emissions from oil and gas wells on public lands,
and also will decide whether to propose regulations to address
emissions from operations on private land, said Dan Utech,
special assistant to the president for energy and climate
change.
The administration also will announce partnerships with IBM
, Amazon, Microsoft, Coca Cola
and others to use data to help make agriculture and food
production more resilient to climate change, the White House
said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)