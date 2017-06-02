UPDATE 8-Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up
* King asks Saudis to pledge loyalty (Adds Trump, Boris Johnson, allegiance pledging)
NEW DELHI, June 2 India remains committed to the Paris agreement to tackle climate change regardless of what other countries do, the government said on Friday after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the landmark global pact.
"India under [Prime Minister Narendra] Shri Modi’s leadership has taken up renewable energy as an article of faith and is steadfast on its Paris commitments, irrespective of what others do," Power Minister Piyush Goyal said in a statement.
Harsh Vardhan, India's environment minister, said the world's third largest greenhouse gas emitter was committed to ensure it did its best to address climate change and global warming.
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, June 21 Oil prices fell about 3 percent to a 10-month low in heavy trading on Wednesday, as nagging fears about the global crude glut fed a sell-off that was interrupted only briefly after news of a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories.