(Adds EPA, White House comments)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON May 28 A U.S. plan to curb carbon
emissions from power plants is likely to come under attack this
summer by industry opponents in a bid to stir voter anger ahead
of elections in November, when voters in states such as Kentucky
and West Virginia could decide whether Democrats keep control of
the Senate.
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose
on Monday new rules to crack down on power plant emissions as
part of President Barack Obama's efforts to combat climate
change.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a report on Wednesday
that predicted the regulations would cost consumers $289 billion
more for electricity through 2030 and crimp the economy by $50
billion a year.
The EPA called the report "nothing more than irresponsible
speculation" and said it was based on unfounded assumptions
about future requirements for natural gas plants.
"The chamber is using the same tired play from the same
special interest playbook that is engineered to continue
polluting and stall progress," EPA spokesman Tom Reynolds said
in a statement.
White House spokesman Matt Lehrich said there is a "moral
obligation" for the new climate change rule.
"Every time America has taken common sense steps to protect
air quality and the health of our children, polluters have made
doomsday predictions - and every time they've been wrong,"
Lehrich said.
BOTH SIDES ARMED WITH NUMBERS
Industry lobbyists plan to say the new rules will probably
raise household electricity costs, prompt power brown-outs
during heat waves and cold snaps and destroy jobs at coal mines
and manufacturing plants.
"We fully expect that whatever comes out will be overly
stringent, and will be something that is not good for American
consumers or businesses," said Laura Sheehan, spokeswoman for
the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity.
In March, Sheehan's group, which represents coal mining
companies as well as owners of coal-fired plants like American
Electric Power and Southern Co, released a report
warning that the EPA plan may kill more than 2.85 million jobs.
The National Mining Association, which represents large coal
mining companies including Peabody Coal Co, Arch Coal Inc
, Alpha Natural Resources and Cloud Peak Energy
Inc has spent $1 million on advertising in five states
depicting shocked consumers opening expensive electricity bills.
Environmental groups plan to fight back with their own
projections. On Thursday, the Natural Resources Defense Council
is expected to release a report concluding the EPA rule would
create "hundreds of thousands of jobs" and save consumers "tens
of billions of dollars" on electricity.
"The chamber's so-called study is the latest in a long
series of 'sky-is-falling' claims that cleaning up harmful air
pollution will cost jobs," said David Hawkins, director of
NRDC's climate programs.
Because the new U.S. rules would take years to implement,
perception matters more than facts, particularly ahead of
November elections, said Andrew Holland, a former Republican
legislative aide who is now an energy analyst at the American
Security Project, a nonpartisan think tank.
The industry's arguments have "the virtue of not being
testable" before the midterm elections, he said, noting previous
EPA rules have ended up being cheaper than industry feared.
"It turns out that engineers are better at this than the
lawyers expect them to be," said Holland.
COST CONCERN
Industry groups made their concerns clear to regulators. For
example, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
sent three of its experts to a White House meeting to show how
not-for-profit co-ops that rely on coal for fuel and provide
power to some of the nation's poorest regions could be pinched
by the new EPA proposal.
And some industry coalitions have said they will try to work
with the EPA and state officials to craft practical rules.
After the EPA first said in 2008 that it would treat carbon
as a pollutant, power companies including AES and NRG
and manufacturers including Boeing and 3M
formed the National Climate Coalition.
It wants the EPA to phase in standards, and eventually
develop rules for companies and states to trade credits for
carbon-reducing actions, said Robert Wyman, a partner with law
firm Latham & Watkins, who represents the coalition.
The coalition will take at least a week to read and
understand the EPA rule before responding, Wyman said.
"Obviously the more politicized the issue becomes, the more
likely it is that rhetoric will overshadow some of the technical
issues," he said.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Caren
Bohan, John Pickering and Cynthia Osterman)