Tropical Storm Cindy moving towards the Gulf Coast -NHC
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, June 2 Japan said on Friday the decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate accord was "regrettable" and that climate change required a concerted effort by the whole of the international community.
"Japan believes the leadership of the developed countries to be of great importance (on climate issues), and the steady implementation of the Paris Agreement is critical in this regard," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan would continue to call on the United States to engage on the issue of climate change. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Paul Tait)
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, June 21 Oil prices fell about 3 percent to a 10-month low in heavy trading on Wednesday, as nagging fears about the global crude glut fed a sell-off that was interrupted only briefly after news of a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories.
NEW YORK, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five big Seattle professional sports teams were poised to kick off a mass offensive on Wednesday against LGBT discrimination in sports, a first initiative of its kind in the United States.