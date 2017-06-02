UPDATE 8-Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up
* King asks Saudis to pledge loyalty (Adds Trump, Boris Johnson, allegiance pledging)
MOSCOW, June 2 The Paris climate deal is unworkable without the participation of the United States, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov as saying on Friday.
On Monday, President Donald Trump said the United States would be withdrawing from the 2015 landmark deal which is designed to fight climate change.
Trump said the Paris accord would undermine the U.S. economy, cost U.S. jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.
Russia has signed but not yet ratified the Paris accord.
RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying earlier on Friday that Russia would not alter its decision to join the agreement despite the U.S. withdrawal. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy was moving north-westward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, June 21 Oil prices fell about 3 percent to a 10-month low in heavy trading on Wednesday, as nagging fears about the global crude glut fed a sell-off that was interrupted only briefly after news of a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories.