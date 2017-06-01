MOSCOW, June 1 The Paris climate deal will be
less effective without its key participants, the Kremlin said on
Thursday, commenting on an expected announcement by U.S.
President Donald Trump on whether to keep Washington in the
global pact to fight climate change.
A source close to the matter has said Trump, with whom
Russia wants better ties, is preparing to pull out of the
accord.
"President (Vladimir) Putin signed this convention in Paris.
Russia attaches great significance to it," Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
"At the same time, it goes without saying that the
effectiveness of this convention is likely to be reduced without
its key participants."
