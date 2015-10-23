(Adds details of separate business group challenge)
By Valerie Volcovici and Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 23 Twenty-five states and
several business groups on Friday launched legal challenges
seeking to block the Obama administration's proposal to curb
carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, the centerpiece of
its high-profile climate change strategy.
West Virginia, Texas, Florida and Ohio are among the states
challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power
Plan in a Washington, D.C. court, saying it pushes beyond the
limits of the federal Clean Air Act. The U.S. Chamber of
Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers are among
business groups that filed a separate challenge.
"EPA claims to have sweeping power to enact such regulations
based on a rarely used provision of the Clean Air Act but such
legal authority simply does not exist," West Virginia Attorney
General Patrick Morrisey said.
The states said the emissions curbs will have "devastating
impacts" on their economies.
Thomas Donohue, the Chamber's president, said the rule is
"unlawful and a bad deal for America" in part because it will
drive up electricity costs.
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy said Friday the regulation,
which aims to lower emissions from the country's power plants by
2030 to 32 percent below 2005 emission level, will survive the
legal challenges.
"We are confident we will again prevail against these
challenges and will be able to work with states to successfully
implement these first-ever national standards to limit carbon
pollution the largest source of carbon emissions in the United
States," she said in a statement.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters the
administration is confident the regulation is on solid legal
ground.
The various court filings will be considered by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The court
will first decide whether to block the regulation before it can
go into effect. The court rarely grants such requests.
A three-judge panel will then hear oral arguments on the
merits of the challenges before issuing a ruling. The decision
could be appealed by the losing party to the Supreme Court.
The states and business groups will argue that the rule is
illegal because it goes beyond regulating emissions directly at
the source. They also say carbon emissions at existing power
plants are already regulated under another section of the Clean
Air Act.
Under the EPA rule, each state must submit a plan to comply
with its emission-reduction target by September 2016 but can
also request a two-year extension.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by
Grant McCool and Lisa Shumaker)