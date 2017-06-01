(Adds Macron comments, details throughout)
PARIS, June 1 French President Emmanuel Macron
on Thursday categorically ruled out any renegotiation of the
Paris climate accord and said U.S. President Donald Trump's
decision to withdraw would harm American interests and citizens.
Macron, who made a televised address in French and English,
said Trump had "committed an error for the interests of his
country, his people and a mistake for the future of our planet."
"I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less
ambitious accord. There is no way," said Macron, who took office
less than a month ago.
Macron's message was particularly tough compared with
comments after meeting Trump at the Group of Seven summit in
Sicily last week, where he had hoped Trump's pragmatism would
lead him to stick to the deal.
"France believes in you (the U.S.), the world believes in
you, but don't be mistaken on climate; there is no plan B
because there is no planet B," Macron said.
In a separate address in English, Macron responded to
Trump's Make America Great Again slogan, saying, "Make the
Planet Great Again!"
Macron called on U.S. researchers and scientists
disappointed by Trump's decision to come to work in France to
fight climate change.
"France will put forward a concrete action plan to increase
its attractiveness for researchers and companies in the
ecological transition sector and will take initiatives notably
in Europe and Africa on this subject," Macron said.
Macron said that he had asked his government to immediately
begin work on the issue.
The newly elected president of France called on the
remaining 194 signatories to the accord to reaffirm their
commitments and said he had agreed with Germany and Italy to
take strong decisions in the coming weeks.
"Tonight the United States has turned its back on the world,
but France will not turn its back on Americans," he said.
(Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis, Toni Reinhold)