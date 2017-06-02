* Cities, states, business will drive climate effort
-Bloomberg
* Bloomberg foundation to help fund to climate secretariat
* Foundation to contribute $15 mln, help with monitoring
* Macron says France to support citizen climate initiatives
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, June 2 U.S. cities, states and businesses
can fulfil commitments made by the United States under the Paris
climate change agreement even though the U.S. has withdrawn from
the pact, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg said in Paris.
"Americans don't need Washington to meet our Paris
commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand
in the way of fulfilling it," Bloomberg said following a meeting
with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne
Hidalgo on Friday.
Bloomberg, who is the U.N. Secretary-General's special envoy
for Cities and Climate Change, said the United States has led
the world on emission reductions over the past decade. Those
efforts had been led by citizens and cities, he added, not the
federal government, aided by market forces that have made solar
and wind energy cheaper than coal.
"I want the world to know that the U.S. will meet its Paris
commitments and that through partnerships among cities, states
and businesses we will seek to remain part of the Paris
agreement process," Bloomberg said.
He said he would notify the U.N. Secretary General and the
climate change secretariat that U.S. cities, states, businesses
and others will aim to meet the United States' commitment to
reducing emissions 26 percent below the 2005 levels by 2025.
"We are already halfway there and we can accelerate our
process further even without any support from Washington,"
Bloomberg said.
He said his own foundation will help coordinate the U.S.
effort, which will be called America's Pledge, and it will help
submit "nationally determined contributions" like other nations.
The foundation will provide the $15 million commitment the
U.N. climate change secretariat will lose from Washington to
ensure there is no disruption in their work, he said. It will
also help fulfil the Paris agreement reporting requirements so
that the world can track the United States' progress.
Macron, in a joint news conference with Bloomberg and
Hidalgo, said the Paris climate pact is irreversible despite
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from it.
"The Paris agreement is irreversible and will be implemented
because it is our responsibility," he said.
He added that China, Russia and India had confirmed their
commitment to it.
"Yesterday, the government of a great nation renounced its
climate obligations, but a nation is not only its government,"
Macron said. "Other actors -- political and economical and civil
-- have stood up, and thousands of promising initiatives are
being taken. We will support them and fight on their side."
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy and Catherine Evans)