WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama's
administration will unveil new rules Wednesday that aim to slash
methane emissions from oil and gas production by up to 45
percent by 2025 in its latest move to solidify the Democratic
president's credentials on climate change.
Under the proposal, the Environmental Protection Agency and
Department of Interior will issue measures to contain leaking
methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from new drilling equipment
and from old and new production facilities located on public
lands, officials said.
The new rules would take effect in 2016 and aim to cut
emissions by up to 45 percent from levels recorded in 2012, they
said.
Methane emissions, the second largest source of greenhouse
gas emissions with 9 percent of output in 2012, are expected to
rise if unregulated.
As the Obama administration continues to address climate
change through executive measures, the oil and gas sector had
been one of the remaining areas in which the federal government
had left to seek emission cuts.
Environmental groups have pushed for months for strict
mandatory curbs on methane output, while industry groups have
tried to convince officials that the sector's own voluntary
measures have already made strides in reducing emissions.
