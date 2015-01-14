(Adds more comment by environmental groups, paragraphs 13-15)
By Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama's
administration unveiled rules on Wednesday to slash methane
emissions from oil and gas production by up to 45 percent from
2012 levels by 2025, its latest move to solidify the Democratic
president's credentials on climate change.
The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of
Interior proposed steps to contain leaking potent methane, the
second biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, from new
drilling equipment and from old and new production facilities on
public lands.
Environmentalists welcomed the announcement but some chided
the administration for focusing on methane emissions from new
production rather than existing sources. Industry groups said
the regulations were unnecessary.
The United States is the leading oil and gas producer in the
world thanks to the spread of hydraulic fracturing, known as
fracking. Officials said while emissions from the sector are
down 16 percent since 1990, they are set to rise 25 percent
between now and 2025 if left unabated.
Methane represented nearly 10 percent of U.S.
climate-warming emissions in 2012.
Under the proposal, the EPA will issue a draft rule this
summer, and a final rule will follow in 2016.
The White House said it did not have clear estimates of the
price tag associated with the proposals.
"We're confident that we can do this in a cost-effective
way," said Dan Utech, Obama's top climate and energy adviser.
Utech said the administration focused on new sources because
that was where "new investment and growth are occurring."
Measures could target different aspects of oil and gas
production, including well completions and well-site leaks.
The proposal is designed to help the United States a goal
unveiled by Obama in China last year to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025. The
announcement is part of a rollout of proposals before Obama's
State of the Union address next week.
Climate change has become an increasingly important part of
White House efforts to cement Obama's legacy in his final two
years in office. Republicans oppose many of his efforts.
DISAPPOINTMENT ON BOTH SIDES
Environmental groups said the plan was a good first step but
some were disappointed after a months-long campaign for more
stringent rules.
"This is a landmark moment" but more clarity is needed, said
Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, which
launched an ad campaign for new rules.
Failing to tackle existing sources misses 90 percent of
methane emitted by industry, which could not be trusted to make
voluntary cuts, green groups said.
"The administration is proposing to fight methane pollution
with one hand tied behind its back, not using the full range of
powers under the Clean Air Act to cut these emissions," Conrad
Schneider, advocacy director of the Clean Air Task Force, said.
Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense
Council, said the proposal was an important start but it fell
short of being the "powerful follow-up" to the White House's
other recent climate policy moves.
Industry groups also criticized the plan, arguing that new
measures were not needed because the sector's voluntary actions
have already led to a methane decrease and because they also
face rules in different states.
"We are disappointed the administration is choosing to take
a regulatory approach that will take years to implement, rather
than a cooperative approach with the industry that we believe
will ultimately result in greater emissions reductions in a
shorter time frame," said Marty Durbin, president of the
American Natural Gas Alliance.
Among parts of the package, the Interior Department's Bureau
of Land Management will update decades-old standards this spring
for new and existing wells on public lands to tackle venting,
flaring and leaks of natural gas, which is comprised mostly of
methane, from oil and gas wells.
The EPA also said it will continue to "promote transparency
and accountability for existing sources" by strengthening its
program to require industry to report its greenhouse gas
emissions.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason; Editing by
Doina Chiacu and Leslie Adler)