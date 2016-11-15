WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Interior Department
finalized rules on Tuesday that would prevent leaks of potent
methane emissions from oil and gas production of federal and
tribal lands, one of the last major Obama administration rules
that aim to address climate change.
The rule from Interior's Bureau of Land Management updates
30-year-old regulations that govern flaring, venting and natural
gas leaks from oil and gas production, a move that could avoid
wasting up to 41 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas per
year, the agency said Tuesday.
"This rule to prevent waste of our nation's natural gas
supplies is good government, plain and simple," said Interior
Secretary Sally Jewell.
"We are proving that we can cut harmful methane emissions
that contribute to climate change, while putting in place
standards that make good economic sense for the nation."
The Interior Department said in a fact sheet that between
2009 and 2015, oil and gas producers vented, flared and leaked
462 BCF of natural gas on federal and Indian lands, wasting as
much as $23 million annually in royalty revenue.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)