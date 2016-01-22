WASHINGTON Jan 22 In its latest move to combat
climate change, the Obama administration on Friday said it will
overhaul 30-year-old regulations for oil and gas operations on
public and tribal lands to limit the "wasteful release" of
natural gas and curb methane emissions.
The proposal would require oil and gas producers to use
currently available technology to limit flaring at oil wells on
federal land. It would also require operators to regularly check
for natural gas leaks and replace outdated equipment that allows
large quantities of gas to escape into the air.
The overhaul would also clarify when oil and gas companies
need to pay royalties on flared natural gas.
"These updated regulations, which would be phased in over
several years ... would not only get more of our nation's
natural gas into pipelines and delivered to market but also
reduce pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions that are
contributing to climate change," Assistant Secretary for Land
and Minerals Management Janice Schneider said.
