By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON, June 2
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump
relies far more than his recent predecessors on advisers with a
military background, but his apparent disregard for climate
science is at odds with the U.S. military's consensus on the
risks of climate change to security.
Over the last decade, the U.S. military and intelligence
officials have developed a broad agreement about the security
threats that climate change presents, in part by threatening to
cause natural disasters in densely populated coastal areas,
damage American military bases worldwide and open up new natural
resources to global competition.
In his comments on Thursday announcing he had decided to
pull out of the Paris climate agreement, Trump focused on
economic issues, arguing that abandoning the deal would save
manufacturing and mining jobs that he views as crucial to the
U.S. economy.
In 2012, Trump tweeted that climate change was a hoax
perpetrated by China, and this week his aides repeatedly
declined to answer directly when asked if he believes in the
phenomenon. When asked at a Friday briefing if Trump believes in
climate change, his spokesman Sean Spicer said he had not spoken
to the president about it.
In seemingly doubting the existence of climate change, Trump
is at odds with the military he leads.
"We're living in it, we are operational," said Ray Toll, a
retired U.S. Navy captain who conducted a pilot project with
former President Barack Obama's White House to examine the
regional challenges presented by climate change.
"If you're changing the dynamics, changing the environment,
changing the conditions, it's going to have all kinds of impacts
on the way you launch weapons, the way you deploy people."
Asked about the national security role of climate change in
an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" on Saturday, U.S.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis demurred, saying the Paris
agreement is "not inside my portfolio" and that the Pentagon
deals with aspects of a warming climate.
But in written testimony to the Senate Armed Services
Committee after his confirmation hearing in January, Mattis
wrote that "climate change can be a driver of instability" and
"a challenge that requires a broader, whole-of-government
response." The testimony was published by ProPublica in March.
MANY RISKS
His answers reflected, in part, a broad consensus laid out
in a September 2016 memo prepared by the National Intelligence
Council, which advises U.S. intelligence agencies, and said that
climate change presents risks to stability, human health, and
food supplies.
That followed an assessment in the Pentagon's 2010
Quadrennial Defense Review Report that said climate change "may
act as an accelerant of instability or conflict."
In Syria, a drought about a decade ago was one link in a
long chain of events that helped result in the civil war there,
said David Titley, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral who started
the Navy's Task Force on Climate Change in 2009.
That war has contributed to the rise of Islamic State, an
ultra-hardline militant group that has planned and carried out
attacks against the West, and which Trump has vowed to destroy.
In 2016, the Union of Concerned Scientists, a non-profit
science advocacy group, assessed that 128 coastal military
installations in the United States would be threatened by a
three-foot increase in sea levels.
One of the most vulnerable U.S. installations is the U.S.
Naval Support Facility at the Diego Garcia atoll in the Indian
Ocean, which acts as a logistics hub for U.S. forces in the
Middle East and has an average elevation of four feet above sea
level.
"We have used that island for every significant military
operation in Southwest Asia," said Titley, who now teaches at
Pennsylvania State University.
The U.S. military also faces risks less than a day's drive
from the White House. The main road to the U.S. Naval Station in
Norfolk, Virginia, the world's largest naval base, experiences
chronic flooding, and electric and water utilities supporting
the base are threatened every time the waters rise.
