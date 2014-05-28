(Corrects paragraph 4 to show air temperatures rose at rate
twice the global average between 1978 and 2008, not water
temperatures nearly tripled.)
By Laura Zuckerman
May 27 Climate changes that have made Montana
streams much warmer over the last 30 years are helping invasive
trout push their native cousins toward extinction, researchers
said on Tuesday, saying study is an example of global warming
reducing biodiversity.
The study led by ecologists with the U.S. Geological Survey
links warming streams and reduced spring flows in the Flathead
River basin in western Montana and Canada to a sharp rise in
interbreeding between rainbow trout introduced by government
fishery managers and native westslope cutthroat trout.
The study, published in the latest edition of the journal
Nature Climate Change, shows evidence that a warming planet
could decrease biodiversity by supporting cross-breeding between
invasive and native species, authors said.
Rainbow trout, stocked in Rocky Mountain streams and lakes
to lure anglers, fared better than westslope cutthroat during a
warming trend in the Flathead basin that saw mean air
temperatures rise by roughly 0.36 degrees Celsius per decade
between 1978 and 2008, a rate that is twice the global average,
the study shows.
Like other invasive fish, rainbows have greater tolerance
for environmental alterations like lower stream flows because of
drought while native trout adapted to local conditions that
historically brought colder water in greater volumes.
Variables such as habitat degradation were the focus of
previous research on the impact on climate changes on native
fish in the western United States.
While hybridization is a well-established threat to native
cutthroat trout in western North America, the study led by USGS
ecologist Clint Muhlfeld and others demonstrated how factors
such as rising water temperatures influence evolutionary
processes by accelerating interbreeding with rainbow trout and
corrupting the natural genetic pool that allowed westslope
cutthroat to adapt and survive in local streams for more than
12,000 years.
"Hybridization was a time bomb waiting to go off under the
right set of conditions," Muhlfeld said.
Cross-breeding reduced the overall fitness of the native
fish, likely decreasing the resiliency and adaptive capacity
that helped it survive cataclysmic events like glaciation,
researchers found.
"If these nonnative rainbow trout populations persist, we
think the writing is on the wall and there will be the loss of
these native cutthroat trout, a genomic extinction," Muhlfeld
said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Gregorio)