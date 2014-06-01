By Jeff Mason
Republican-leaning states have a simple strategy for dealing
with President Barack Obama's upcoming power plant restrictions
before the mid-term elections: Fight them, with the White
House's blessing.
The new rules, popular with the Democratic Party's base, are
one of Obama's highest domestic priorities for his second term.
But they are complicating the lives of Democrats in coal and
oil-rich states such as West Virginia, Louisiana and Alaska,
where candidates are piling on the president and the
Environmental Protection Agency for proposing restrictions that
could cost jobs locally.
With control of the U.S. Senate up for grabs in the November
congressional elections, Democrats' hopes of maintaining their
majority could rest on the very races where the new energy rules
are deeply unpopular.
So, the White House is turning a blind eye to attacks from
within the party, despite the importance of the regulations to
Obama's agenda and post-presidential legacy.
"We understand that there are going to be Democrats in these
states that oppose it and are perfectly prepared that that's
going to happen," one White House official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"We don't agree, but we don't have a problem with it."
Despite their casual acceptance of Democrats who criticize
the climate rules, the administration was not willing to put off
releasing the regulations, which are due out on Monday.
And strategists inside and outside the White House were
preparing to fight hard against the onslaught of criticism from
industry, Republicans, and even fellow Democrats.
"I can understand how they are positioning themselves in
their races. I still think that you end up on the wrong side of
history," said Chris Lehane, a strategist for billionaire
climate activist Tom Steyer, referring to defecting Democrats.
But like White House officials, Steyer, who is spending
millions of dollars to advance candidates who support green
causes, will not attack those Democrats who oppose the new
rules.
"We're certainly not going to be helpful to them and their
campaigns, but we're also not going to target them," Lehane
said.
SALES PITCH AND FRUSTRATION
The EPA rules will establish mandatory limits on carbon
dioxide emissions from power plants, which are among the biggest
culprits in producing climate warming emissions.
To fight attacks against them, White House officials have
viewed ads that are critical of the moves and are trying to
shore up support in Congress to thwart Republicans who have
pledged to do what they can to rein in the EPA.
A sales pitch is also in the works.
In a high-profile foreign policy speech on Wednesday, Obama
made a point of referencing the fight against global warming,
delighting Europeans ahead of the G7 summit next week in
Brussels, where Obama will tout the new U.S. rules, according to
White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes.
At home, the White House is selling them by emphasizing the
health benefits of cleaning carbon out of the atmosphere.
Obama, who will not be present when EPA Administrator Gina
McCarthy unveils the regulations on Monday, visited children
suffering from asthma at a medical center on Friday and taped
his weekly radio address - on climate change - while there.
That new public push follows a long campaign by the White
House and the EPA to win public and state backing for the
controversial proposals.
None of that is helpful to Democrats such as Natalie
Tennant, the West Virginia secretary of state and U.S. Senate
hopeful, who is campaigning as a "pro-coal" candidate. She said
McCarthy had turned down requests to visit her state as part of
an outreach tour.
"She goes and touts a listening tour and doesn't come to West
Virginia, doesn't come to the place and see the people who are
impacted," Tennant said in an interview.
An EPA spokeswoman said McCarthy had met with leaders from
the state despite not having traveled there.
That is not enough for Tennant, who, like embattled
incumbent Senators Mary Landrieu in Louisiana and Mark Begich in
Alaska, is actively distancing herself from Obama.
"I am not afraid to stand up to anyone. I'll stand up to the
president," she said.
But Republican Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito, who is
running against Tennant to replace retiring long-time Democratic
Senator Jay Rockefeller, argues that the best way to block the
EPA rules is to help Republicans gain control of the Senate.
"Miners are losing their jobs, families are struggling to
make ends meet and there is no relief in sight from the heavy
hand of Obama's EPA," Capito said in a statement.
