WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama on
Friday will announce a $3 billion U.S. contribution to the green
climate fund, an international effort to help poor countries
cope with the effects of climate change, according to an
administration official.
Obama is expected to announce the pledge at this weekend's
meeting of G-20 industrial nations in Australia.
The contribution would make the second major move on climate
change taken by Obama after big Democratic losses in last week's
midterm elections.
The United States would join other countries, including
Mexico, South Korea, Germany, France, and Japan, in pledging to
the fund.
The fund will work in step with private sector investment
and help spur global markets in clean energy technologies,
creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and manufacturers
including those from the United States.
