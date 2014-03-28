WASHINGTON, March 28 The White House said on Friday it will take a hard look at whether new regulations are needed to cut emissions of methane from the oil and gas industry, part of President Barack Obama's plan to address climate change.

Regulators will start by proposing new rules later this year to reduce venting and flaring from oil and gas wells on public lands, said Dan Utech, Obama's top energy and climate aide.

The Environmental Protection Agency is going to study this year whether additional broader regulations are needed for methane emissions under the Clean Air Act, Utech told reporters.

If the agency deems additional regulations are needed, those will be completed before Obama leaves the White House at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Doina Chiacu)