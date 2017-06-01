PARIS, June 1 The mayor of Paris, where a
landmark global climate agreement was agreed in December 2015,
said the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw
from the deal was "a mistake that would have dramatic
consequences."
"That incredible diplomatic achievement could not have been
secured without the decisive role of the United States of
America. That is why President Trump is committing a mistake
with dramatic and fatal consequences," she said.
"Regardless of President Trump’s decision, the great cities
of the world, in particular the twelve American C40 cities,
remain resolutely committed to doing what needs to be done to
implement the Paris agreement," she said referring to 91 global
cities that are have vowed to fight global warming.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)