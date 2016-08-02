WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. federal agencies will be
required to disclose whether their actions and decisions will
have an impact on climate change, the White House announced
Tuesday.
The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ)
finalized an update after nearly six years of consultations of
the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a Nixon-era
statute that called on officials to weigh the environmental
effects of projects such as highways, dams or oil drilling.
The update takes NEPA a step further by requiring agencies
such as the Interior Department to the Army Corps of Engineers
to quantify greenhouse gas emissions in NEPA project reviews and
to describe the potential climate change impacts.
"This increased predictability and certainty will allow
decision makers and the public to more fully understand the
potential climate impacts of all proposed federal actions," the
CEQ said in a statement.
This would prompt agencies to consider alternatives or
propose measures to mitigate the climate impacts of a project,
it said.
Since the CEQ first proposed to modify NEPA in 2010 to
include weighing climate change impacts, Republican lawmakers
have discouraged the move saying it would be a way for the Obama
administration to regulate carbon emissions without
congressional approval.
President Barack Obama has used executive authority to use
the federal Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
from power plants, oil and gas infrastructure and energy
development on public lands.
Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense
Council, said the CEQ's announcement is "a game-changer" that
would ensure that federal agencies do not "approve mines that
will destroy the climate, or bridges that will get washed away."
Conservation group The Wilderness Society said the CEQ
guidance will ensure that decisions about whether to allow
energy exploration or development on federal land do not
contribute to climate change.
"Federal land management agencies should implement this
guidance without delay, and use cutting-edge science to make
climate-smart decisions," the group said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Diane Craft)