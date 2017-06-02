(Recasts with Putin comments)
By Polina Nikolskaya and Andrey Ostroukh
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday he believed there was still time
to get a global climate change deal done despite U.S. President
Donald Trump saying he was pulling his country out of a landmark
pact.
Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum,
Putin said he did not want to judge Trump for his decision, but
thought Washington could have remained in the 2015 Paris climate
pact by amending the scale of existing U.S. undertakings.
"The (Paris) agreement is a good one. It's a proper document
aimed at solving one of today's global problems," said Putin.
The Russian leader, who is keen to try to repair battered
U.S.-Russia ties, said he thought there was no point dwelling on
Trump's decision since the U.S. leader may be of the view that
the necessary financial and other resources needed to comply
with the accord may not be sufficient.
It was now better to try to see what kind of climate deal
could be agreed, said Putin.
"We need to create the conditions for joint work because if
such big emitters of greenhouse gases like the United States
won't take part at all we won't be able to agree and sign an
agreement on this," said Putin.
Russia has signed the Paris climate pact, but is the biggest
emitter of global greenhouse gases not to have ratified it yet.
NOT YET RATIFIED
Putin said Russia had agreed to cut its own emissions to 70
percent of what they were in 1990, but had not yet ratified the
Paris pact because it was waiting for certain technical but
important aspects of how the deal would be implemented to be
worked out.
He said the deal required countries to modernise their
industry, something likely to cost big business billions of
dollars and incur job losses, an eventuality he said had to be
properly planned for.
Russian officials have said they need more time to assess
its potential impact on their economy and have spoken of
drafting a strategy for low-carbon development, fuelling fears
among green campaigners that Moscow may not ratify the
agreement.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier on
Friday he did not think that Trump's decision to pull his
country out of the agreement would prompt a Russian rethink.
"We made the decision to join, and I don't think we will
(change) it," the RIA news agency cited Dvorkovich as telling
reporters.
Separately, Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov told reporters that
the U.S. withdrawal punched a gaping hole in the pact, rendering
it unworkable.
Putin, whose own spokesman said this week that Russia
attached great importance to the Paris accord, said he thought
there was still time to work out a new deal.
"Don't worry, be happy," said Putin.
